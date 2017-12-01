HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tuesday, Jan. 10 scores

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Jan. 10, 2017
District 3A-8
Bowie girls 75, Henrietta 48
Record: Bowie, 22-1, 6-0
Bowie boys 51, Henrietta 32
Record: Bowie, 12-10, 4-0
Nocona girls 56, City View 37
Record: Nocona, 14-9, 2-4
Nocona boys 66, City View 39
Record: Nocona, 14-8, 2-2
District 1A-21
Bellevue girls 74, Gold-Burg 23
Records: Bellevue, 15-8, 4-1; Gold-Burg, 7-16, 0-5
Bellevue boys 72, Gold-Burg 55
Records: Bellevue, 7-14, 2-1; Gold-Burg, 6-15, 0-4
Midway girls 52, Saint Jo 36
Record: Saint Jo, 10-9, 2-3
Midway boys 60, Saint Jo 58
Record: Saint Jo, 7-9, 1-2
Slidell girls 46, Prairie Valley 12
Record: Prairie Valley, 7-12, 1-5
Slidell boys 80, Prairie Valley 49
Record: Prairie Valley, 9-9, 0-4
Non-District
Forestburg 60, Alvord 57
Record: Forestburg, 8-6
Bellevue’s Hunter Fuller looks for a teammate during Tuesday’s District 1A-21 boys’ basketball game against Gold-Burg. The Bears put up a good fight, however the Eagles won 72-55. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
