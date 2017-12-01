HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tuesday, Jan. 10 scores

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Jan. 10, 2017

District 3A-8

Bowie girls 75, Henrietta 48

Record: Bowie, 22-1, 6-0

Bowie boys 51, Henrietta 32

Record: Bowie, 12-10, 4-0

Nocona girls 56, City View 37

Record: Nocona, 14-9, 2-4

Nocona boys 66, City View 39

Record: Nocona, 14-8, 2-2

District 1A-21

Bellevue girls 74, Gold-Burg 23

Records: Bellevue, 15-8, 4-1; Gold-Burg, 7-16, 0-5

Bellevue boys 72, Gold-Burg 55

Records: Bellevue, 7-14, 2-1; Gold-Burg, 6-15, 0-4

Midway girls 52, Saint Jo 36

Record: Saint Jo, 10-9, 2-3

Midway boys 60, Saint Jo 58

Record: Saint Jo, 7-9, 1-2

Slidell girls 46, Prairie Valley 12

Record: Prairie Valley, 7-12, 1-5

Slidell boys 80, Prairie Valley 49

Record: Prairie Valley, 9-9, 0-4

Non-District

Forestburg 60, Alvord 57

Record: Forestburg, 8-6

Bellevue’s Hunter Fuller looks for a teammate during Tuesday’s District 1A-21 boys’ basketball game against Gold-Burg. The Bears put up a good fight, however the Eagles won 72-55. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)