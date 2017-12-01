HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie News All-Montague County team

BOWIE NEWS

2016-17 All-County Football Team

CAPTAINS

Tanner Cable, Nocona, and Dillon Swaim, Bowie

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jeremy James, Nocona

Running backs: Brandon Hutto, Bowie; Parker Marshall, Nocona; and Gage Posey, Bowie

Wide receivers: Marcus Carter, Nocona, and Preston Lyons, Saint Jo

Tight end: Matthew Wallace, Bowie

Specialist, kick/punt returner: Blake Anderson, Saint Jo

Offensive line: Hunter Kirkham, Bowie; Isaac Landaverde, Bowie; Jason Daughtry, Nocona; Ethan Wagner, Saint Jo; and Zack Bradley, Forestburg

Kicker: Hunter Fenoglio, Nocona

DEFENSE

Defensive ends: Cooper Huffstutler, Bowie, and Fletcher Six, Nocona

Nose guard: Damian Leyva, Saint Jo

Linebackers: Charles Evans, Nocona; Tanner Cable, Nocona; Dillon Swaim, Bowie; LB Clement, Bowie

Hybrid Defender: Stevie Carroll, Forestburg

Safeties: J.D. Moore, Forestburg, and Logan Boyd, Bowie

Cornerbacks: Dustin VanWey, Bowie, and Blake Allen, Gold-Burg

Punter: Coplin Miller, Gold-Burg

Special Teams Gunner: Ethan Hellman, Gold-Burg

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Bowie: Gabe Allen, Erik DeLao and Lex Love

Forestburg: Trevor Vann and Bear Osteen

Gold-Burg: Bruce Mueller and James Tinerella

Nocona: Tristan Cable, Riley McCasland, Deuce Glasker and Tyler Hayes

Saint Jo: Christian Diaz

Nocona’s Tanner Cable finished with 171 total tackles, including 15 stops for loss, plus four quarterback sacks and four forced fumbles as an honorable mention all-state Associated Press selection. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)