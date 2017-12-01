HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Swaim, Cable named all-county captains

Montague County squads provided plenty of football fans more memories during the 2016 season.

Bowie continued to demonstrate that it’s no longer satisfied simply making the playoffs, and the Jackrabbits made some noise in the postseason again.

The Jackrabbits, with now veteran coach Dylan Stark at the helm, were 6-6 again with another bi-district championship in tow. Littlefield extinguished Bowie from the playoffs, 29-20, in a hard-fought area contest at venerable Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.

“We were prepared because we played teams like Howe, Aubrey and Henrietta,” Stark said. “I think those games made us a better team. We had another successful season, and we had some key guys step up. I am proud of the direction the program is headed.”

Nocona, under longtime coach Brad Keck, returned to prominence with a playoff berth and a seven-win campaign. The Indians went 7-4, and were eliminated in the bi-district round by Leonard at Denton’s Collins Stadium.

Keck said the Indians already have high expectations heading into the 2017 campaign, especially as all-county quarterback Jeremy James prepares for his senior year.

“He has improved tremendously,” Keck said. “He stepped up with different things, he’s become a more accurate passes, and he threw for a lot of yards.”

Forestburg, Saint Jo and Gold-Burg failed to make the postseason from District 12-1A-I; however, the Bears (4-6, 2-2) and Longhorns played a spectacular season-ending finale in which the teams combined for 148 points. Read more in the Jan. 7 Bowie News.

Dillon Swaim had a highly productive season as a linebacker for the Jackrabbits, finishing with 160 tackles solo and assisted combined and a pair of sacks. He also was an all-state honorable mention AP choice. Swaim was named an all-county team captain and linebacker. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)