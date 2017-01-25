HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Bowie lifters hang tough

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie High School powerlifting team embarked on the season with its own invitational on Saturday.

Despite many teams being no-shows due to supposed weather concerns, Bowie’s meet still attracted plenty of entrants – and the hometown Rabbits didn’t disappoint, either.

Bowie’s girls finished second to Little Elm, who used depth to conquer the field. Meanwhile, the Rabbit boys placed third in a competitive field with overall winner Wichita Falls City View and Bridgeport finishing second.

The boys’ field was so close that it took to the third criteria to determine the winner, and City View had more third-place finishes than Bridgeport – and the Mustangs claimed the title.

“I thought we came out and performed really well,” said Bowie co-head powerlifting coach Quentin Berend. “The guys missed first place by a point, and we were right there with them.”

“I was impressed with all the girls,” Bowie co-head powerlifting coach Monte Sewell said. “We have qualified four girls for the regional meet already, which takes the pressure off them.” Read more in the Jan. 11 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Carcyn Robertson (left) prepares to lift in the bench press discipline during the Jan. 7 Bowie Powerlifting Invitational at the high school. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)