Forestburg’s Hope Phipps has a jump serve that was one of the most effective ways for the Lady Horns to generate points this season. Phipps finished with 151 ace serves, and tied teammate Haley Nolan for the most kills with 223; she also paced the team with 186 assists and was co-District 1A-10 offensive player of the year. She was one of three captains on the all-county small-school team. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)