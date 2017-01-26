HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: News selects all-county teams

01/26/2017 SPORTS 0

All-County Volleyball Team

LARGE SCHOOL

CAPTAINS

Addy Cook, OH, Bowie
Mackenzie Tole, OH, Bowie
Magye Fenoglio, L, Nocona

ALL-COUNTY SELECTIONS

Karlyn Dean, MB, Bowie
Payton Ferguson, MB/OH, Nocona
Taylor Thompson, OH/S, Bowie
Angel Rhudy, S/DS, Nocona
Carcyn Robertson, OH, Bowie
Trystin Fenoglio, OH/DS, Nocona
Henslee Ogle, L, Bowie

Honorable mentions

Bowie: Ivy Dennis and Aslyn Davis.
Nocona: Patricia Espinoza, Karson Phipps and Camry Tompkins.

SMALL SCHOOL

CAPTAINS

Christina Arevalo, L, Gold-Burg
Alexia Britain, MB, Forestburg
Hope Phipps, OH, Forestburg

ALL-COUNTY SELECTIONS

Shelby Roof, OH/DS, Prairie Valley
Charity Brawner, S, Saint Jo
Sheridan Stiteler, L/DS, Saint Jo
Alyssa Hennessey, OH/MB, Saint Jo
Haley Nolan, OH, Forestburg
Hannah Franklin, OH, Gold-Burg
Brooklynn Messer, OH/DS, Prairie Valley

Honorable mentions
Forestburg: Lacy Huddleston, Brianna Raab, Joscelyn Riddles and Cayla Smelser.
Gold-Burg: Megan Metz, Shelby Horton and Halie Franklin.
Prairie Valley: Taylor Carter, Kendra Woods, Lacey Eldred, Kincaid Johnson and CeCe Mahin.
Saint Jo: Delaney Hall, Bailey Melton and Bethany Thomas

Still undecided on where she’ll play at the next level, the all-state sensation Magye Fenoglio racked up a whopping 721 digs and also served at a 96 percent clip. Coach Tiffany Clay said, “she was one of the most consistent serve receive passers I’ve seen or coached.” Fenoglio is one of three captains on the large-school team. (News photo by Dani Blackburn) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes