HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: News selects all-county teams

All-County Volleyball Team

LARGE SCHOOL

CAPTAINS

Addy Cook, OH, Bowie

Mackenzie Tole, OH, Bowie

Magye Fenoglio, L, Nocona

ALL-COUNTY SELECTIONS

Karlyn Dean, MB, Bowie

Payton Ferguson, MB/OH, Nocona

Taylor Thompson, OH/S, Bowie

Angel Rhudy, S/DS, Nocona

Carcyn Robertson, OH, Bowie

Trystin Fenoglio, OH/DS, Nocona

Henslee Ogle, L, Bowie

Honorable mentions

Bowie: Ivy Dennis and Aslyn Davis.

Nocona: Patricia Espinoza, Karson Phipps and Camry Tompkins.

SMALL SCHOOL

CAPTAINS

Christina Arevalo, L, Gold-Burg

Alexia Britain, MB, Forestburg

Hope Phipps, OH, Forestburg

ALL-COUNTY SELECTIONS

Shelby Roof, OH/DS, Prairie Valley

Charity Brawner, S, Saint Jo

Sheridan Stiteler, L/DS, Saint Jo

Alyssa Hennessey, OH/MB, Saint Jo

Haley Nolan, OH, Forestburg

Hannah Franklin, OH, Gold-Burg

Brooklynn Messer, OH/DS, Prairie Valley

Honorable mentions

Forestburg: Lacy Huddleston, Brianna Raab, Joscelyn Riddles and Cayla Smelser.

Gold-Burg: Megan Metz, Shelby Horton and Halie Franklin.

Prairie Valley: Taylor Carter, Kendra Woods, Lacey Eldred, Kincaid Johnson and CeCe Mahin.

Saint Jo: Delaney Hall, Bailey Melton and Bethany Thomas

Still undecided on where she’ll play at the next level, the all-state sensation Magye Fenoglio racked up a whopping 721 digs and also served at a 96 percent clip. Coach Tiffany Clay said, “she was one of the most consistent serve receive passers I’ve seen or coached.” Fenoglio is one of three captains on the large-school team. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)