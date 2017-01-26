HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bellevue boys bounce back

By ERIC VICCARO

Bellevue and Gold-Burg High School boys’ basketball teams played a competitive District 1A-21 game on Jan. 10.

However, the game was riddled with fouls. A whopping 52 calls were made, one technical was issued and five players fouled out.

Overall, the Eagles and Bears combined for 67 free-throw attempts, and Bellevue earned a 72-55 victory over Gold-Burg.

Bellevue head coach Colby Broussard was pleased to see the Eagles pick up their second straight victory after enduring a rough mid-season slump.

“I thought we played well in back-to-back games,” said Broussard. Bellevue defeated Prairie Valley on the road Monday in a game rescheduled from last week.

“I think these wins will be a big confidence builder for us,” Broussard added. “I think it allows the guys to believe in themselves.”

First-year Gold-Burg coach Michael Ball was encouraged to see the Bears play hard for all 32 minutes.

“I thought we played hard,” Ball said. “We kept on playing as if there was a chance (to win). We never gave up.”

GIRLS

Bellevue 74, Gold-Burg 23

The Bellevue girls’ basketball continued to show why it’s a contender for a playoff spot from District 1A-21 with a convincing win.

The Lady Eagles had four scorers in double figures, paced by Shae Lesando’s 14-point effort. Read more, and see complete box scores, in the Jan. 14 Bowie News in print and with your electronic edition.

Bellevue’s Tyler Allen (34) jumps up to play defense on Gold-Burg’s Jacob Eckeberger during a Jan. 10 District 1A-21 game at Bellevue. The Eagles defeated the Bears 72-55. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)