How to choose the best hair brush

By The Indian Spot

Hair brush is something we use almost every day. People normally use the wide toothed comb, but you certainly cannot rely on it for every hair style or hairdo. Different brushes have different effects on the look of hair and here is a list of different types of comb and their functions:

WIDE TOOTHED COMB – for wet hair

This is the most commonly used comb. Can be used on wet as well as dry hair; detangles hair effectively without much breakage and damage. If you have curly hair, this is the best comb for hair which will maintain the curls while de-tangling it.

RATTAIL COMB – for parting

This type of comb is flat and has fine teeth. The rat nail name itself tells us it has narrow handle which is used to partition hair. Great for hair styling! The fine teeth of the comb are great for smoothing out any cowlicks and bumps in your style. This comb can also be used while straightening or curling hair which needs hair to be partitioned.

PADDLE HAIR BRUSH – For long straight Hair

The paddle brush makes hair sleek, shiny and detangles it with ease. A paddle brush is usually quite large, flat and wide, and typically made of plastic, timber or ceramic.

VENTED BRUSH – Create Volume

Vent brushes have vented hollow centers to allow a heated stream of air to flow through the brush and the hair, ensuring high-speed drying and to create volume.

TEASING BRUSH – Smooth Hair or Tease

This brush is for teasing your hair. Purposely creating those little knots in your hair when you want extra volume in your updos.

NATURAL BRISTLE BRUSH – smooth and shine

Boar bristle brushes are made up of 100% wild boar hair. These bristles distribute oils evenly throughout strands and are great for achieving a smooth, shiny blowout. If you have oily hair, you may simply brush your hair with this and oil will be evenly distributed throughout the length, leaving hair soft and shine-free.

SYNTHETIC BRISTLE BRUSH – smooth blowout

Usually made from nylon, synthetic bristles are best for super thick hair types. They can also add volume and help you with a perfectly smooth blowout.

METAL HAIR BRUSH – to create curls

Metal brushes are not good to use when going from wet to dry because they can pull and damage hair. They are used to create curls when blow-drying your hair and also for faster blowout.

ROUND BRUSH – For Blowouts

Round brush can be used to create perfect blowout, waves or curls. If you know the proper technique, it can also be used to straighten hair. They come in tons of different sizes; the smaller the brush, the tighter the curl. Blast the curl with cold air before unwinding, this will set the curls in place.

TANGLE TEEZER – Detangling

This brush is great for de-tangling your hair, and it is specifically made for it. Ordinary brushes work against the hair, basically ripping through and pulling out the knotted hair instead of detangling it. But the unique cone-shaped plastic bristles work to separate the hair, even the toughest tangles.

MIXED BRISTLE BRUSH – distribute natural oils

Brushes can also come in a natural/synthetic bristle mix. To get the perfect combo of a boar bristle’s shiny hair benefits plus a synthetic’s detangling powers, go for a mixed bristle brush. The nylon bristles detangle tresses, while the boar bristles distribute your hair’s natural oils and smooth the cuticle to maintain healthy hair.

WOODEN BRISTLES – for scalp massage and healthy hair

Wooden bristles are also gentle and durable. The bristles easily penetrate the hair and stimulate, massage the scalp. It distributes precious oils from the root of the hair to the ends for the maintenance of healthy and beautiful hair.

TYPES OF BRISTLES

Bristle type: Boar – The bristle brushes are made from 100% natural wild boar hair. They are tightly packed together and feel stiff, but with some flexibility. These bristles distribute oils evenly throughout strands and are great for achieving a smooth, shiny blowout.

Bristle type: Nylon – Nylon bristles are less expensive than boar brushes, but still effective. The bristles are usually spaced farther apart than boar and achieve a medium to strong grip on all hair types. The better the grip, the smoother and straighter your style will be.

Bristle type: Plastic – Plastic and synthetic bristles are all-purpose brushes. The bristles are incredibly strong, made for working through larger areas of medium to thick hair.

ADDITIONAL TIPS: