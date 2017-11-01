Investigators awaiting confirmation on fire victims

Investigators are still awaiting confirmation of the identities of the two people who died in the Jan. 5 mobile home fire near Lake Amon G. Carter.

A massive fire destroyed the home at 175 Gate Road shortly after 2 p.m. last Thursday. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters searched the home and found the bodies of an adult male and a male child. Four people reportedly lived in the home.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said while they feel confident the victims are the missing residents, he does not want to release any names until testing confirms the identities. The bodies were sent to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science for autopsy.

On Monday Chief Deputy Chris Hughes said the medical examiner has requested DNA samples to assist in the identification. Again he reiterated the sheriff’s office would not release the victim’s names until those test results were made available.