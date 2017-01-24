James “Brock” Lyons

April 23, 1924 – January 20, 2017

BOWIE – James “Brock” Lyons Sr, 92, passed away Jan. 20, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Brock was born April 23,1924 in Stoneburg to Pearly Avery and Callie Elizabeth (Gambrell) Lyons. He went to school in Stoneburg.

Brock served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He married Patsy West on Jan. 4, 1947 in Fort Worth. Brock worked for General Dynamics and Bell Helicopter for 20 years until his retirement.

After retiring, he worked for Fry Funeral Home, raised cattle and drove a school bus for Bowie Independent School District.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie, Bowie Masonic Lodge #578, past Master of Bowie Lodge, past Worthy Patron of the Bowie Eastern Star #16, Charter Member of Scottish Rites of Free Masonry and the Bowie Veterans of Foreign War.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pearly and Callie Lyons; nine sisters; and a brother.

Brock is survived by his wife, Patsy Lyons, Bowie; children, James B. Lyons Jr. and wife Beverly, Mansfield, AR, and Karen Self and husband Leroy, Bowie; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

