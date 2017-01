L.M. Simer

July 8, 1923 – January 11, 2017

QUANAH — L. M. Simer, 93, died Jan. 11, 2017.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sunset with Danny Russell officiating.

He is survived by one sister, Flo Allen, Utah.

Funeral arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Quanah.