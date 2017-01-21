Legend Bank named one of the ‘Best Companies to work for in Texas’

Legend Bank was recently named as one of the 2017 “Best Companies to Work for in Texas.”

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business, Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The 2017 Best Companies to Work for in Texas list is made up of 100 companies.

