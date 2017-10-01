Linton Dwight Campbell Sr.

May 23, 1934 – January 7, 2017

BOWIE — Linton Dwight Campbell Sr., 83, passed away Jan. 7, 2017 in Denton, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

Burial will follow at Ringgold Cemetery.

Linton was born May 23, 1934 in Ringgold to Leonard and Leatrice (Whorton) Campbell. He worked as a barber for more than 50 years and owned Campbell’s Barber Shop in Bowie. Linton’s hobbies included hunting, ranching and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Leatrice Campbell; and brother, Thorton Dell Campbell.

Linton is survived by his wife of 44 years, Glenda Campbell, Bowie; sons, Linton D. Campbell Jr., Bowie and Lee Henry Campbell and wife Joan, Tyler; daughter, Debbie Leonard and husband Mike, Bowie; grandchildren, Brennan Campbell and wife Victoria, Dubai, Jeffrey Todd Campbell, Austin, Sean Clark, Austin, Chad McConnell and wife Tracie, Tyler, Morgan White and husband Randy, Flower Mound, Kris Leonard and wife Amanda, San Diego, CA, and Brandon Leonard and wife Mica, Justin; and great grandchildren, Kailey, Keira, Beatrix, Sydney, C.J., Gavin and Presley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ringgold Cemetery Association c/o Johnny Reynolds at 1108 Hanson Road, Ringgold, TX 76261.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

