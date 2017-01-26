LOCAL: Boosters work on banquet, scholarships

The Bowie Athletic Booster Club convened on Jan. 9, making one purchase during the 30-minute session.

Boosters agreed to the purchase of signage at a cost of $1,000. The signs will be placed near the football locker room inside the high school.

Bowie head football coach Dylan Stark made the formal request for the purchase at the meeting. There will be four signs in all, made by Image Maker from Farmer’s Branch.

Co-head powerlifting coach and strength and conditioning coordinator Monte Sewell was in attendance, and thanked the boosters for their help with last weekend’s home invitational.

Sewell also covered the upcoming Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Division 3 Region 6 meet set for Feb. 25.

He expects to run four weight racks with three flights at each station for the regional meet, which includes the new 259-plus pound classification.

Sewell said the weigh-in will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. The meet will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 25.

He requested the booster club have the concession stand open during the weigh-in.

Concessionaire Meghan Nored said a different variety of food will be served at the regional meet. There also is the possibility of an outside vendor to handle merchandise, including T-shirts.

Stark also reported spring sports will be gearing up soon, including tennis, softball and baseball.

The Bowie end-of-year sports banquet will take place at 5:30 p.m. on May 15, at the Bowie Community Center in the Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Complex. Read more in the Jan. 14 Bowie News.

Bowie Jackrabbits. (Logo provided by the Bowie Independent School District, used with permission)