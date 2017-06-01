Loyal Don Killen

Decemeber 5, 1933 – January 5, 2017

BOWIE — Loyal Don Killen, 83, passed away Jan. 5, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Post Oak Cemetery with his friend Pastor John Clark of the Seventh Day Adventist Church officiating.

Loyal was born Dec. 5,1933 in Silver Hill, TX to Robert and Pansy (McCafferty) Killen. He graduated from Jacksboro High School in May 1952 where he was active in the FFA.

Loyal married Shirley Rater and they were the parents of four sons. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard as a Sargent in artillery for eight years.

Loyal’s entrepreneurial spirit led him into many interests and careers. He was foreman for Bowie Industries for 10 years. Loyal was a licensed pilot and flew to Canada on frequent hunting trips.

He attended real estate studies to become a realtor and worked for Texland Real Estate. Loyal later formed his own firm, Red River Real Estate. He appreciated his many friends and supported several groups, such as, Bowie Senior Citizens Project, and Silver Strings Entertainment Center.

Loyal loved meeting his special friends for breakfast at the Dairy Queen, dancing at Silver Strings and playing 42. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Loyal married Harriett Bradley Butler in March 1992. They have resided on their farm near Silver Lakes since 1994.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pansy Killen; brother, Lynford “Red” Killen and son, Roy Killen.

Loyal is survived by his wife of 25 years, Harriett Killen, Bowie; sons, Jim Killen, Iowa Park, John Killen and Mike Killen both of Bowie; step-son, Brad Butler, Bowie; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step-granddaughters; close members of the family, Bruce Ward and wife Jennifer and their three children of Paradise Valley, AZ; and special friend, Lynda Medley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bowie Senior Citizens Project at P.O. Box 1633, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication