Main Street Bowie honors vision, spirit of its supporters

By BARBARA GREEN

Main Street Bowie honored the spirit, vision and volunteerism that drives the organization during its annual appreciation dinner Monday night.

An official Texas Main Street City, the Bowie organization has been a driving force in revitalizing downtown Bowie the past 20 years.

A full house attended the dinner which honors volunteers and business sponsors.

Kyle Tate, 2017 board president, presented the Visionary Award to the Windol Robbins family for their renovation of an historic building that became “The Brick,” a downtown coffee shop and arcade. Windol Robbins and his son Ben accepted the award.

Merchant of the Year went to Tawni Jones, owner of The Rack, a downtown pub and eatery.

Read the full story on Monday’s appreciation dinner in the mid-week News and watch for more photos in the weekend News.