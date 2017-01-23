Michael Raymond Whitaker

June 14, 1944 – January 17, 2017

SUNSET – Michael Raymond Whitaker, 72, died Jan. 17, 2017 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 22 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the First Baptist Church of Alvord. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.

He was born on June 14,1944 in Bowie to Wayne and Mary (Bradford) Whitaker. He graduated from Bryan Adam High School in Dallas. Whitaker attended Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas as Arlington. From 1967-1969 he served during the Vietnam War in the United States Army as sergeant.

He married Gloria Philipp on Dec. 26, 1965 in Dallas. Whitaker worked for Collins Radio, Aviation Part Manufacturing and then for Philipp’s Hardware store in Dallas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mary Whitaker; and brother, Bill Whitaker.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Whitaker, Sunset; children, Dawn Fuller, Chico and Roger Whitaker, Fort Worth; and five grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.