Montague County Youth Fair gets underway

01/12/2017 COUNTY LIFE 0

Monty Fitzgerald, judge, works his way through the poultry. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Sydnee Mowry, reserve champion hen and Allie Brown, grand champion, the first champions presented at this year’s fair. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Lots of prep work going on in the ag. center barn in Nocona as youngsters prepare for the judge’s ring. (Photo by Barbara Green)

The poultry show opened the 2017 Montague County Fair Thursday with the first champion ribbons presented to the breeding hen category. Watch for more photos throughout the fair and a full slate of winner photos in the mid-week News.

Thursday’s schedule

9 a.m. -poultry show

10 a.m. -farm shop judging at the comm center

11 a.m. – Lamb show

Noon – Dairy cattle show

2 p.m. – Goat show

 

Friday

9 a.m. – Rabbit show

1 p.m. – Heifer show followed by the steer show

 

Saturday

8 a.m. – Swine Show

5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade

6:30 p.m. – Premium Sale

