Montague County Youth Fair gets underway

The poultry show opened the 2017 Montague County Fair Thursday with the first champion ribbons presented to the breeding hen category. Watch for more photos throughout the fair and a full slate of winner photos in the mid-week News.
Thursday’s schedule
9 a.m. -poultry show
10 a.m. -farm shop judging at the comm center
11 a.m. – Lamb show
Noon – Dairy cattle show
2 p.m. – Goat show
Friday
9 a.m. – Rabbit show
1 p.m. – Heifer show followed by the steer show
Saturday
8 a.m. – Swine Show
5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade
6:30 p.m. – Premium Sale
