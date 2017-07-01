Montague County Youth Fair prepares to open

01/07/2017 COUNTY LIFE 0

Lexi Hutson, senior at Bowie, trims her goat in preparation for this week’s fair. (Courtesy photo)

Youngsters across Montague County are clipping goats, walking steers and hammering on shop projects as they get ready for this week’s Montague County Youth Fair in Nocona.
This year’s show runs Jan. 12-14 at the county agriculture center with 316 children from schools across the county competing in the show ring for the coveted grand champion rosette. Those exhibitors will bring 1,157 entries before the judges.The competition begins on Thursday morning.

See the full schedule in the weekend News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes