Montague County Youth Fair prepares to open

Youngsters across Montague County are clipping goats, walking steers and hammering on shop projects as they get ready for this week’s Montague County Youth Fair in Nocona.

This year’s show runs Jan. 12-14 at the county agriculture center with 316 children from schools across the county competing in the show ring for the coveted grand champion rosette. Those exhibitors will bring 1,157 entries before the judges.The competition begins on Thursday morning.

