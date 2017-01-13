Montague County Youth Fair wrapping up its second day

The Montague County Youth fair was busy with a full day of judging competition today spanning, rabbits, heifers and steers. Pictured, the judge gets up close with the rabbits. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

The fair wraps up tomorrow with the swine show starting at 8 a.m. in agriculture center in Nocona. Also in the morning stop in and see the home economics winners and all the entries at the Nocona Community Center. The public viewing begins at 7:30 a.m. along with the silent auction that ends at noon.

The Clover Kids Fair is at 5:30 p.m. in the ag center, followed by the premium sale at 6:30 p.m.

Watch for full results and photos of the winners in the mid-week News.