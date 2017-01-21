NISD moves forward with land purchase for future use

Nocona School Trustees decided to buy 100 acres off Willow Road, north of the Nocona Boot Factory, after they met in executive session Monday night.

Trustees originally considered buying the land from Mayor Robert Fenoglio as part of a plan to construct a new $15,100,000 high school. The district presented the plan as part of a bond proposal in May and November 2016 with votes saying no.

While the board will move forward with the purchase of the land, trustees will not be presenting another bond proposal to taxpayers in the near future but they hope to be positioned for the future.

