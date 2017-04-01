POWERLIFITNG: Bowie Invitational information

What: Bowie Powerlifting Invitational

When: Wednesday, weigh-in set for 6:30-8 a.m., followed by judge’s and coach’s meetings. The national anthem will be played at 8:45 a.m., and the first bar loaded at 8:50 a.m.

Where: Bowie High School.

Ticket prices: The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 years old; children under six years old will be admitted free. Senior citizen and other athletic passes will be accepted.

Boys’ teams: Bowie, Nocona, Alvord, Bridgeport, Callisburg, Chico, Wichita Falls City View, Denison, Gordon, Little Elm, Paradise, Petrolia, Ponder, S&S Consolidated-Sadler, Wichita Falls Hirschi, Electra and Whitesboro. Hirschi will bring two full squads.

Girls’ teams: Bowie, Nocona, Alvord, Bridgeport, Callisburg, Chico, Wichita Falls City View, Denison, Gordon, Leonard, Little Elm, Paradise, Petrolia, Ponder, S&S Consolidated-Sadler, Sanger, Wichita Falls Hirschi, Electra and Whitesboro. Little Elm will bring two full squads.

For information: Updates on the tournament will be found on The Bowie News’ Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as bowienewsonline.com.

Bowie’s Tristan Dennison, a 220-pounder, prepares for a practice squat while teammate Chance Tomlinson provides the spot during Monday’s powerlifting practice session in the high school weight room. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)