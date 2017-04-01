POWERLIFTING: Season begins with Bowie Invite

By ERIC VICCARO

The Second Annual Bowie High School Powerlifting Invitational is set for Saturday as the season begins here in Montague County.

“Ballpark, we are going to have about 265 lifters here this weekend,” said Bowie strength and conditioning coach Monte Sewell. “It’s going to be split about 50 percent.

“We will be able to showcase our student-athletes in a different atmosphere,” Sewell added.

Weigh-in is set for 6:30 a.m., with judges’ and coaches’ meetings to follow, and the first bar will be loaded at 8:50 a.m. after Bowie three-time state qualifying powerlifter Kylie Robinson sings the national anthem. The meet will run until about 4 p.m.

“This is great for the community,” said Bowie head powerlifting coach Quentin Berend. “We are glad for the opportunity to have it here.”

Berend added, “You’ll see things here you don’t normally get to see, like a 500-pound squat or a 700-pound deadlift. You get to see what 500 pounds looks like on the bar.”

The meet will be a tune-up for when Bowie serves as host for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association meet on Feb. 25.

The field of teams will include nearby Nocona plus talented squads from Bridgeport, Wichita Falls City View and Hirschi and Wise County teams Alvord, Chico, Paradise and Bridgeport.

Leonard and Little Elm are two teams coming to the meet from a considerable distance.

The Bowie Boosters will offer a concession stand from 8 a.m. until roughly 30 minutes before completion of the meet. Read more in the Jan. 4 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Kylie Robinson prepares to lift during Monday’s practice in the school weight room. The Rabbits will play host to their own invitational this Saturday. Robinson also will perform the national anthem during opening ceremonies. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)