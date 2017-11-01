Ratings plan riles up ISDs- Provision ratings get massive backlash

By BARBARA GREEN

The release of provisional ratings for Texas school districts based on the proposed A-F Rating System has been greeted with a wave of anger and concern from school officials across the state.

When the ratings were released last Friday, Montague County superintendents were no different in their reaction to the “grades” they could receive in the new system.

All the districts in the county with the exception of one, Gold-Burg Independent School District, met standard in 2016 under the present accountability system where districts and campuses either “met standard” or “improvement is required.”

And as recent as two weeks ago, the districts learned about the final distinctions their campuses would receive only to find some of them were given “Ds” and “Fs” under the new system.

During the 84th Legislative session, House Bill 2804 changed the Texas school accountability system so every campus and district receives one of five ratings from A-F. The ratings will be issued for the first time in August 2018.

That bill also required the Texas Education Agency to present a preliminary work-in-progress report by Jan. 1, 2017, noting potential grades be sent to legislators and then released to the public.

Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the ratings in the report were for informational purposes, and the models are likely to change before they become effective in August 2018.

