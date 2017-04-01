REGIONAL: Nocona, Montague girls set for JH tournament

The Montague and Nocona Middle School girls’ basketball teams will compete at the Fifth Annual First State Bank Cooke County Shootout on Jan. 7.

Nocona’s seventh grade will play Era at 8 a.m. in the auxiliary gymnasium at Gainesville High School.

Nocona’s eighth grade will play Era at 9 a.m. in the GHS main gymnasium.

Montague is set to play Gainesville at 10 a.m., also in the main gymnasium.

Nocona’s seventh-grade girls will play either the winner or loser of a game between Muenster and Callisburg in the second round.

Lindsay, Gainesville St. Mary’s, Gainesville and Muenster Sacred Heart also are fielding teams in the seventh-grade pool.

Nocona’s eighth-grade girls will play either the winner or loser of a game Muenster or Callisburg in the second round.

Montague will square off with either Lindsay or Dodd City, both challenging foes, in the second round.

Championship and consolation bracket semifinal games are set for noon and 1 p.m. for seventh-grade girls and 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for eighth-grade girls.

Seventh-grade girls’ consolation championship is at 4 p.m., with the eighth-grade consolation game to follow at 5.

The seventh-grade girls’ championship will be at 6 p.m., with the eighth-grade title game to follow at 7. Third-place games are set for 4 p.m. (seventh grade) and 5 p.m. (eighth grade).

The boys’ tournament is set for the following weekend on Jan. 14.

The event is sponsored by DA Sports Marketing, LLC, which plans athletic tournaments and special events in North Texas.

Gainesville High School will be the site of a junior high school girls’ basketball tournament this Saturday. (Courtesy photo)