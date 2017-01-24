Relay for Life meeting on Feb. 2

01/24/2017

The Montague County Relay for Life Committee is seeking participants for the June event and it will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the Montague Methodist Church Annex.
Team members and captains, volunteers, survivors and caregivers are being sought.
Call Sheri Reeves, 920-443-0008 or Tina Swirczynski at 940-727-1399. Also email Reeves at: reeves@hotmail.com.

