Saint Jo businesses approach council about police department rebuild

By ERIC VICCARO

Saint Jo businessman John Sickles during Wednesday’s council meeting read a signed statement from downtown merchants with worries over how the city will rebuild its police force.

Last month, Saint Jo city leaders executed a separation agreement with former police officer Lindsey Montgomery and the group also accepted the resignation of Lindsey’s husband Michael Montgomery, who also served in the same capacity.

It all stemmed from when Lindsey Montgomery was denied a light-duty position during her pregnancy.

Sickles is concerned downtown is at risk since Police Chief Tyler Roy is currently the lone full-time employee, and he resides in Myra – a 15-minute drive to Saint Jo.

“I think this leaves us exposed,” said Sickles, who went on to say code enforcement in Saint Jo is “currently lacking” as well.

Sickles, who along with his wife runs a downtown art gallery and has renovated several buildings, also said he hopes the city will run better background searches on future prospective police officer candidates.

