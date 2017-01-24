SKYWARN class coming to Montague

North and Central Texas had it all in 2016 when it came to storms. Record-setting large hail, catastrophic flooding and 18 tornadoes across the area. Are you ready for whatever 2017 will throw at you?

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth will offer a free class at the SKYWARN severe weather program from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the courthouse annex in Montague.

This event is presented in partnership with Montague County Emergency Management.

This class is free of charge and has no pre-registration. It is organized for storm spotters and anyone with an interest in severe weather.

