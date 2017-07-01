Two die in mobile home fire

By BARBARA GREEN

A tragic mobile home fire that took the lives of an adult and a child Thursday afternoon could have possibly been caused by space heaters.

The early afternoon fire is under investigation by the Montague County Sheriff’s Office and the North Central Texas Arson Task Force.

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to 175 Gate Street at 2:10 p.m. Thursday to find a mobile home fully involved. A large column of black smoke billowed up from the single-wide mobile home as flames shot into the air quickly devouring the home.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said four people resided in the home and there was information two people may have been inside.The bodies of a man and male child were found in a back bedroom.

Preliminary investigations point to a possible space heater causing the fire, but officials don’t want to speculate until the final autopsy results are available and the investigation complete.

