Benny Ray Daniel

March 29, 1933 – January 31, 2017

BOWIE – Benny Ray Daniel, 83, died Jan. 31, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 -7 p.m. Feb. 2 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Montague Catholic Cemetery.

Daniel was born March 29, 1933 in Haltom City to Elza and Idena (Bolt) Daniel. He served his country in the United States Army. Benny went to school to be a gemologist and owned and operated Andel Jewelers in Arlington. He also worked for Bell Helicopter as an experimental flight technician for 34 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elza and Idena Daniel; sisters, Mary Lou Daniel and Mildred Ragsdill; and brother, John Orval Daniel.

He is survived by his son, James Daniel, Nocona; daughter, Tammy Murphy, Fort Worth; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.