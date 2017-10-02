Bette Ann Allen

December 16, 1935 – February 6, 2017

BOWIE – Bette Ann Allen, 81, died Feb. 6, 2017 in Henrietta, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with direct cremation.

Allen was born Dec. 16, 1935 in Warrensburg, OH to Herbert and Christine (Mitchell) McKirgan. She worked as a public relations director for W.L. Bankston Lincoln Dealership for eight years.

She married Warren Allen in 1985 and they moved to Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Christine McKirgan; and two uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Warren Allen, Bowie; children, Lauri Lovell, Cardington, OH, Leslie Wolpert, Southlake, , Joey Murnane, Columbus, OH and Linda Gulick, Catawba Island; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.