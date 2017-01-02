June 7, 1934 – January 29, 2017

BOWIE – Betty Jane Wise, 82, passed away Jan. 29, 2017 in Denton, TX.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Betty was born June 7,1934 in Thalia to Walter and Marie (Oakley) Smith. She married C.N. Wise on Nov. 20,1950.

Betty worked for Haggar Slack Company and was the secretary for Wise Well Service which she owned with her husband. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, quilting, gardening and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marie Smith; husband, C.N. Wise; brother, Weldon Smith and sister, Nina Jo Norvell.

Betty is survived by her sons, David Wise and wife Vickie, Bowie and Gene Wise and wife Jana, Whitt; daughter, Pamela Price and husband Gary, Arrowhead Lake; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Bill Smith, Bridgeport; sister, Patsy Lynch and husband Tommy, Alvord; numerous nieces and nephews; and her Shih Tzu dog, Winston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

