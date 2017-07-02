Billy Fred Newton

December 20, 1928 – February 5, 2017

GRAPEVINE – Billy Fred Newton, 88, died Feb. 5, 2017 in Grapevine, TX.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Antiock Cemetery in Lebanon, MO.

Newton was born Dec. 20, 1928 in Gainesville to Charles and Hannah (Davis) Newton. He married Phyllis Peterson on March 17, 1966.

He was a bus driver for Greyhound Bus Company for 27 years and he retired in 1986.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hannah Newton; wife, Phyllis Newton; and brothers and sisters, Dee Newton, Onar Newton, Ira Newton, Euless Newton, Marvel Kirk, Dot Slaton, Sarah Banks and Donna Lewis.

He is survived by his children, Belinda Moore, Childress, Timothy Newton, Spring, Michael Newton, Haslet and Sharon Sackett, Bowie; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.