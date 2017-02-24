BJH readies its first math, science night

Bowie Junior High presents its first Math and Science Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the gym.

Bring the entire family to enjoy a fun night of math and science. The evening will feature the Perot Museum: Crack the Case Forensic activity, the 3 Rivers Foundation: StarStruck program and student math projects.

This is a come and go event with no charge. There will be a concession stand.