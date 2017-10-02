Bobbie “Bob” Brashear

November 1, 1934 – February 7, 2017

BOWIE – Bobbie “Bob” Brashear, Sr. 82, passed away Feb. 7, 2017 in Dallas, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie. Burial followed at Salona Cemetery.

Bob was born Nov. 1, 1934 to Marvin and Bess Brashear at Dry Valley in Montague County. He attended Bowie schools and was an All-State player on the 1951 Bowie High School State basketball team.

He attended Arlington State College for two years on a scholarship where he was All-Conference/All-Region and team most valuable player. Bob was then offered a scholarship to play for Rice University where he played basketball for two years and baseball one year.

He married Verna Mae Johnson on Sept. 4, 1954 in Henrietta. While playing for Rice, his team played successfully and were co-champions of the Southwest Conference and played in sweet 16 of NCAA tournament. His win/loss record as a player was 116-35.

Bob graduated and began a lifelong passion for coaching students, not only to be champions on the court but also champions in life. He coached at Kincaid High School in Houston, and also in Bowie, Bellevue, Saint Jo and Montague Schools. His 1959 Bowie team was state runners-up.

Bob also worked for his father and uncle at Brashear Brothers’ Land and Cattle Company in Bowie for more than 20 years. He traveled Texas buying cattle for shipment to their basis of operations West of Bowie.

One of his favorite stories to tell was about writing an essay at Rice University describing what he wanted to do for a living. He wrote he wanted to coach basketball and be a rancher. Bob later reflected that he was pretty lucky as he got to do both.

He had a great love for horses and in his retirement, was active in the raising and breeding of Hancock Quarter Horses. He also enjoyed selling Western art and visiting with friends and customers at Second Monday Trade Days.

Bob was always involved in the community and school and could be found buying expensive cakes at band cake spins or delivering food to families at Thanksgiving with Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona. His family was his life and he loved watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids participating in all their sports, school and rodeo activities.

He was very civic-minded and loved his community and giving back. Bob truly lived Mark 12:31, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Bess Brashear; and grandson, Matthew Brashear.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Verna Mae Brashear, Bowie; children, Bobbie Brashear Jr., Jan Browning and husband Kevin, Lance Brashear and wife Lisa, all of Bowie; grandchildren, Jennifer Glover and husband Lyal, Tiffany Egenbacher and husband Clay, Brandon Brashear and wife Jana, Casey Brashear and wife Chelsea, Chance Browning, Julia Frederiksen and Mikaela Neubauer; and great grandchildren, Caleb Brashear, Stryker Brashear, Maverick Brashear, Marli Brashear, Cy Henry, Tess Egenbacher, Stormy Brashear and Claire Frederiksen.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Bowie Mission or the Bowie Education Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

