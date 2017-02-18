Bowie Chamber of Commerce making plans for upcoming big events

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for a busy few months as it plans a 150th anniversary Chisholm Trail Celebration for April and prepares for the pending arrival of the Guinness World Record designation for the World’s Largest Bowie Knife.

Members of the board of directors met this week reviewing the recent banquet and furthering plans for those other events. A 2017 budget proposal was examined, including tentative budgets for the Chisholm Trail events.

