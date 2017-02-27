Bowie City Council meets in called session Tuesday

The Bowie City Council will gather for a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the council chambers.

An executive session leads the agenda as the council discusses public power utilities competitive matters. The wholesale cost forecast for the Bryan Texas Utilities contract and the forecast for the 2019 power supply will be discussed, along with an update on a solar purchase power agreement and price update.

Any action on those items would take place in open session.

In two items of new business the council will discuss budget revenues, expenditures, projections and related council actions on those topics.

Item two is consideration of a customer education campaign. The agenda states: Develop a customer education campaign that provides for better understanding of the value proposition for customers in having an electric system and how it provides value for the local community.