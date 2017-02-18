Bowie City Council to discuss land issue and personnel question

The Bowie City Council will have consultation with its attorney during an executive session at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting.

The closed session reportedly deals with a land issue and a personnel issue.

The land issue is a request by Jeff and Machelle Mills to close a .7-acre portion of Rock Hill Road, which was tabled from the Dec. 24, 2016, meeting.

Mills said they were not aware until they had a new survey to refinance their house that a lift station was located predominantly on their property.

Under personnel the council will consider how to proceed after the municipal clerk resigned to take a new job.

Read the full story in the weekend News.