Bowie City Council to meet on Tuesday

Bowie City Councilors will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 making multiple appointments on two city boards and reviewing policy updates.

Three appointments will be considered for the board of adjustments and appeals, including two regular members whose terms expired and one alternate member to fill a vacancy.

Two members whose terms have expired will be named to the planning and zoning commission and the council need to fill the one-year unexpired term of Jenni Studebaker.

Finance Director Renee Lawson will submit an updated internal controls and cash handling policy, along with information on the recent training completed by the city’s investment officers.

Other action

Consider a resolution providing for a penalty to defray costs of collecting delinquent property taxes and for the early turnover of personal property accounts.

Consider an addendum to the delinquent tax contract with Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott, LLP.

Discuss an ordinance that would add a telecommunications tax item to the present sales and use tax ordinance.