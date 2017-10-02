Bowie Council fills board spots; addresses delinquent tax collection

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Councilors filled spots on two of its boards and increased the penalty to defray the costs of collecting delinquent taxes at its Tuesday night meeting.

Tony Fidelie Jr.of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott LLP, a Wichita Falls law firm that collects delinquent taxes for the city discussed amending its contract in two areas.

• Setting an earlier date for the early turnover of business personal property moving from July 1 to April 1. Fidelie explained this is property used by a business to generate income such as inventory, furniture, fixtures, etc.

When taxes go delinquent on Feb 1 under Texas law those taxes can be turned over to an outside law firm for collection on July 1 if they remain unpaid. The tax code was recently changed to allow the earlier date, which Fidelie said allows the firm to get a “jump start” on those accounts and “hopefully get them collected before businesses go out of business or inventory is otherwise liquidated.

• Raise the amount used to defray costs from 15 to 20 percent. When taxes are turned over on July 1 a 15 percent penalty is attached.

If someone owes the entity $1,000, the 15 percent ($150) is added to the bill. The firm collects the full amount giving the entity $1,000 and keeping the $150 to pay its bills.

Fidelie said the law is set up so the taxing entity does not have to pay for collection services or the taxpayers who pay on time.

In 2001 the legislature changed the rate to 20 percent. Fidelie said they are working with their other customers in Montague County to make this change in 2017 to accommodate increased expenses most businesses experience.

