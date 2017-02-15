Bowie High musician takes part in all-state band concert

Laramie Durham, member of the Bowie High School Band, took part in the Texas Small School Bands All-state band concert this past weekend. Bowie directors Judson Berry, BHS choir director and assistant band director; Clint Cox, BJH choir and band director and Kendel Hickenbottom, BHS band director, attended the all-state band concert with Durham. (Courtesy photo) Durham was eighth chair, which is eight in the state for schools 3A and smaller. His mother, Mindy Gresham and stepdad Gary Gresham also attended.