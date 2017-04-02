Bowie Lions learn about Texas Lions Camp

Bowie Lions Club members had an opportunity to learn more about the Texas Lions Camp with a visit from Carolyn Stroud from the Graham Lions Club. Pictured with Lion Stroud are James Cantwell, Joan Cantwell, Misty Spring and Donna Rogers. Stroud serves on the board of the Texas Lions Camp from District 2-E1. The Texas Lions Camp is a non-profit organization funded by the Lions Club of Texas and offers summer sessions, free of charge, to children from the State of Texas with physical disabilities, Down syndrome, cancer and Type 1 diabetes. The camp is located on more than 500 acres of hills and woodlands near Kerrville.

For more information call Joan Cantwell at 940-841-1625.