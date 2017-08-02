Bowie Police recover stolen semi-tractor

Bowie Police recovered a 1994 Kenworth truck Sunday allegedly stolen from a Bridgeport truck yard and they arrested a suspect.

Police Chief Guy Green said while on patrol Assistant Chief Kent Stagg noticed a white 1994 Kenworth tractor truck parked at 403 Decatur. The truck was reportedly blocking part of the traffic lane.

Stagg said he spoke to Jarod Wayne Caudill at the residence, who claimed it was his truck and he would move it. As the police attempted to find the registration, they discovered the vehicle was not his and possibly stolen.

