Carl Gene Ledbetter Sr.

July 4, 1950- February 4, 2017

BOWIE – Carl Gene Ledbetter Sr., 66, died Feb. 4, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 -8 p.m. Feb. 7 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at the Albany Cemetery in Albany.

He was born July 4, 1950 in Albany to Thomas and Lois (Roberson) Ledbetter. He was a journeyman electrician and worked for Davis Electric and was a member of the Electrical Union. Ledbetter married Leta Diane Smith Perkins on June 19, 1999 in Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lois Ledbetter.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Ledbetter, Bowie; sons, Carl Gene Ledbetter Jr., Bowie and Chad Ray Ledbetter, Glen Heights; step-children, Jessie and Dewayne Louckes, New Orleans, Shirley Willis, Hutchins and Debbie Claney, The Colony; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Edward M. Ledbetter, Bowie, Floyd D. Ledbetter, Sunset, Carroll Dean Ledbetter, Abilene and Thomas F. Ledbetter, Sweetwater; sister, Verna Brister, Abilene; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.