Carolyn Fern McElrath

July 13, 1929 – February 16, 2017

BOWIE – Carolyn Fern McElrath, 87, died Feb. 16, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with direct cremation.

McElrath was born July 13, 1929 in Houston to Gerald and Mary (Guthrie) Moses.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Mary Moses; husband, Dane Reyer McElrath; and step-dad, Ernest Walker.

She is survived by her children, Dane McElrath, Sacramento, CA, Mary Fennell, Bowie, Richard McElrath, Elizabeth City, NC and Ruth Pratt, Dickinson; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother, Gerald Eugene Moses Jr., Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Nancy Bowell, Lakeway; and numerous nieces and nephews.