Chief Peta Playground reaches halfway point in fundraising

By DANI BLACKBURN

After less than a year of fundraising, the Nocona Playground Project is halfway to its $200,095.00 goal for building a new 12,000-square foot play space at Enid Justin Park.

The park plan includes a playground, sports courts, a walking trail and pavilions. However, Playground Committee Director Sarah Renfro said the project was sparked because most of the current playground equipment is showing its age and does not meet modern safety standards.

The present equipment also is not accessible to children with special needs. The new play space will include safe equipment for children of all ages and for those with special needs.

Renfro said the original construction date was scheduled for May 2017, but with funds currently short of the goal the project will now be completed in two phases.

