Citizens pour over U.S. Hwy. 82 study maps at hearing

By BARBARA GREEN

Nearly 100 area residents attended a public hearing Wednesday in Nocona to review preliminary details of widening and new alignments for U.S. HIghway 82 between Henrietta and Nocona.

A similar number attended a Clay County meeting Wednesday night.

The Texas Department of Transportation is studying a 30-mile stretch of the highway that is two-lane undivided located from U.S. Highway 287 west of Henrietta to east of State Highway 175 in Nocona.

Purpose of the study explained TxDOT officials Wednesday is to develop a long-range plan to address future traffic growth including identifying options to expand from a two-lane undivided highway to a four-lane divided highway. It also will develop a schematic layout and cost estimates to guide future planning as funding becomes available.

Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 13.

Read the full story of the hearing in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.