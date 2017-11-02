Commissioners to consider possible county burn ban

Members of the Montague County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 to consider a county wide burn ban due to dry weather conditions.

Local fire departments have responded to daily calls for grass fires across the county.

Sheriff’s office dispatcher salaries will be discussed along with moving funds from the sheriff’s office account to the commissary account.

Montague County Veteran’s Service Officer Colm Murphy will be recognized for his specialized training to maintain accreditation with the Texas Veterans Commission. He also will provide the monthly update.

An installation agreement between the sheriff’s office and Justice Solutions for T-Dex software will be examined.

Other items include: Placement of a stop sign at the intersection of Oak Shores Road and Shady Grove Road in precinct four; selling of a rock crusher from precinct four; Texas Association of Counties liability renewal; and award fuel bids.

