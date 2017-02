The Bowie Animal Shelter is full and there are some great animals in need of loving homes like this beautiful big boy. The shelter is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. and on Saturday 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. You can reach Willy during the week at 940-841-1425. If your family is considering adopting a pet please stop by the Bowie Animal Shelter.