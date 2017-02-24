Dorothy Ferguson

October 29, 1942 – February 22, 2017

BOWIE – Dorothy Ferguson, 74, died Feb. 22, 2017 in Decatur, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with direct cremation.

Ferguson was born Oct. 29, 1942 in Canton, MS to Marshall and Angie (Barnes) Dunn. She attended school in Picayune, MS. She married Eddie Ferguson on June 29, 1974 in Picayune.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Angie Dunn; two brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Ferguson, Bowie; daughters, Tammy Pearson, Bowie and Karen DeSoto, Columbia, MS; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; half-sister, Cecilia Speirs Lee, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

